American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

