American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.