American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
AMNB opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
