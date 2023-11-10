Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 154.45%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,757 shares of company stock valued at $928,422 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

