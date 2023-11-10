Amy Stepnowski Sells 331 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $24,636.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,962 shares in the company, valued at $443,751.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $23,782.08.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $24,040.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

