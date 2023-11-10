Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $169.05. 115,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,815. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

