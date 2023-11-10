Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

