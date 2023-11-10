Analysts Offer Predictions for Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.00. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $133.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.