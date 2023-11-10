Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2023 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/6/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $107.00 to $100.00.

9/25/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

