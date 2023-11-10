Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $555.83

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $557.00.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $591.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

