Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $245.64

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.29.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

