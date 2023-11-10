Analysts Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT at $3.80

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Citigroup cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

