Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $139.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

