Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price at $352.88

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $264.88 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.22 and a 200-day moving average of $244.61.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,223 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

