Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$123.38

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. In related news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.02. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$96.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

