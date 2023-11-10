Analyzing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and PainReform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -179.85% -97.98% PainReform N/A -77.50% -70.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and PainReform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.20 million ($1.93) -0.30 PainReform N/A N/A -$8.79 million ($8.80) -0.24

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PainReform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and PainReform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,281.69%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PainReform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats PainReform on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. It is currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

