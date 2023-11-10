Analyzing Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teekay Tankers and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.68 $229.09 million $15.88 3.30 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.72

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 38.66% 43.18% 30.59% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Koninklijke Vopak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers



Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management; and consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services, as well as manages terminals and vessels. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and leased 44 double-hulled oil and product tankers, time-chartered in four Aframax/LR2 tankers, and one Suezmax tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Koninklijke Vopak



Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

