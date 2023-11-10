Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

AND opened at C$39.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$55.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.11. The stock has a market cap of C$792.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.