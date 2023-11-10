Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
