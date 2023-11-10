Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.32.

Angi Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

