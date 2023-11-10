APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $49.30.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

