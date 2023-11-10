Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Buys $86,723.55 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.