Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 14,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 75,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 286.00% and a negative return on equity of 183.98%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

