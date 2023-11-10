Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APTV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.



