ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$23.76. The stock has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

