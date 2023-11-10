Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

