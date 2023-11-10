Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.29.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
