Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.20

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 1100416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($0.98).

Argentex Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.28 million, a PE ratio of 739.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Argentex Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

