Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $51,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.72.
In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
