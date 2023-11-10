ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARM. Mizuho initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 61.71.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 51.80 on Friday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 52.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

