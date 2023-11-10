ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion to $3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ARM also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21 to $0.28 EPS.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM stock traded up 0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,772. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 52.89.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
