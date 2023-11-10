Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.