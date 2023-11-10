Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

TSE AX.UN opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.84. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$9.85.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.