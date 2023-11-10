ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

