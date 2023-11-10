ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $520.35 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $606.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

