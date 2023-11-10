Astar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $374.04 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $374.04 million and $47.08 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,246,977,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,343,013,817 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.