AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.