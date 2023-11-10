Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

NFI Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

