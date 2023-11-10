Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

AY opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

