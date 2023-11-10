Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Director Stephen E. Macadam Purchases 5,200 Shares

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ATMU stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.
