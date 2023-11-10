ATS (NYSE:ATS) Trading Up 9.7%

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 15,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 46,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATS shares. TheStreet downgraded ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ATS Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

