Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $89,611.47 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $89,611.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,810.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 30th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

