Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.94. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.