Avalanche Price Up 13.7% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00036079 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $514.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,789,219 coins and its circulating supply is 355,413,039 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.