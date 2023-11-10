AvidXchange’s (AVDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AvidXchange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AvidXchange by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

