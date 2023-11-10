B. Riley Cuts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $8.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

ALT stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

