Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLZE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 93.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Backblaze news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,460.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $502,631. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

