Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$130.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares set a C$123.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

BMO opened at C$106.96 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$137.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.019025 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.