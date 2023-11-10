Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

DEA stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.