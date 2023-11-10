Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 673,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 53.0% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,723,000,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE GNL opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

