Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

