Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires Shares of 6,272 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

